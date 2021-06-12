Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350–0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -81.77%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

