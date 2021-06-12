Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Acquires 7 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($190.23).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,185 ($28.55) per share, for a total transaction of £152.95 ($199.83).

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,160 ($28.22) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,096.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 23.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

