Packaging Co. of America (PKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

PKG stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.24. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

