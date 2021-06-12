PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $42.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,076 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 584,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

