PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 255,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

