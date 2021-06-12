Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.84% of Covetrus worth $34,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $92,451.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $905,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

CVET opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -341.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

