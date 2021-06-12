Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $19,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 67,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

