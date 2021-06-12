Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 2,145 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $21,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 30.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Centene by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.04.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.81. 1,915,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,505. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

