Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive comprises 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $43,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

NYSE:GPI opened at $158.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.57. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

