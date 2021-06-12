Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $27.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.40% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $27,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,354,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $116.28 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.