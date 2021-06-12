Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $29.23 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,996 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.42% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $29,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

