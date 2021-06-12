Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $39.13 Million Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the period. WSFS Financial comprises about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $39,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after buying an additional 143,553 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 127,037 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after buying an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.37.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

