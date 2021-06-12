Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 140,155 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,155 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 4.03% of Resources Connection worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $4,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 182,703 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Resources Connection by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $498.25 million, a P/E ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.