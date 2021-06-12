Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 269 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Semtech comprises approximately 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Semtech were worth $41,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

