Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 269 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Semtech comprises approximately 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Semtech were worth $41,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $83.94.
In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
