Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for about 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $57,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse stock opened at $260.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.41. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,936 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.