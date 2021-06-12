Palladiem LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Palladiem LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,536,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.86. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

