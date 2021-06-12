Palladiem LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Palladiem LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,134 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 5.9% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.