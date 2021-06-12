Palladiem LLC Sells 691 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Palladiem LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $84.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

