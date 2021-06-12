Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,891 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

