Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $27.41 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4,238.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $27,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $440.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.48. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,198,059 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.