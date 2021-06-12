Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $28.26 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3,037.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,110 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of BorgWarner worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $52.91 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

