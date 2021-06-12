Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 178,957 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

