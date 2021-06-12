Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,134 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,134 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $36,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 808,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,457,000 after acquiring an additional 80,570 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 87,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $299.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.30. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.75 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

