Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target Increased to GBX 500 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 502 ($6.56).

LON:PAG opened at GBX 555.50 ($7.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 484.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 576 ($7.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.11%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

