Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stake Boosted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 487,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,804 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after buying an additional 142,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 138,369 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $15.42 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $314.31 million, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

