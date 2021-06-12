Parnassus Investments CA Has $1.66 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,060,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,580 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,664,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $184.01 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.