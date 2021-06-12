Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.92. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 112,528 shares.

PSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target (up from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of C$819.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.94.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.3303552 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -472.22%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

