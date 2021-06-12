Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Passage Bio worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PASG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Passage Bio by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $761.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.42. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.32.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

