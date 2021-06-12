Paul D. Hinnenkamp Sells 3,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
