Paul D. Hinnenkamp Sells 3,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

