Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 469.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $105.00 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

