Paytomat 24 Hour Volume Reaches $427.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Paytomat has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $54,655.41 and $427.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00155843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.01128926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,695.17 or 0.99508766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

