Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.18. Pearson shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 107,260 shares.

PSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pearson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pearson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pearson by 54.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.