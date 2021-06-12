Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Argus decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 754,804 shares valued at $81,606,619. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $113.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.45 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

