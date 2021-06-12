Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Insider Acquires A$18,630.00 in Stock

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) insider Francis (Frank) Gooch purchased 15,000 shares of Pengana International Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$18,630.00 ($13,307.14).
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Pengana International Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.
