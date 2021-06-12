Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) EVP Andrew M. Ioannou Sells 13,940 Shares

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $43,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 114.33% and a negative return on equity of 132.50%. On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

