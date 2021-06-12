People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

