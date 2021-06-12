Peseta Digital (PTD) Price Hits $0.0033

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Peseta Digital has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. Peseta Digital has a market capitalization of $481,479.07 and $1.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peseta Digital coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00157658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00188812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.42 or 0.01108667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,196.62 or 0.99992635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 143,791,189 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

