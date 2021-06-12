Peter J. Sills Sells 30,000 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00.

SMP opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

SMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

