Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.