PhoenixDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,801.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $107,801.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00800497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.72 or 0.08373104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086753 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.