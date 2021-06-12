Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $3,856,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

