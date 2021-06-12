Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

