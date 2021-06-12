Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after buying an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after buying an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares during the period.

ICLN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

