Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

