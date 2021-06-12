Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 211,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MHI opened at $12.71 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

