Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.53.
NYSE RKT opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $89,979,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,635,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,471,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
