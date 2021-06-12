Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.53.

NYSE RKT opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $89,979,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,635,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,471,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

