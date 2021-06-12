PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,032,840.02 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Euclidean Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 39,638 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,333,422.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -14.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $249,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

