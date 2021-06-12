POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of POLA Orbis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of PORBF opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. POLA Orbis has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.28.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

