Polkacover (CVR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $308,646.00

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Polkacover has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $308,646.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 28,864,950 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

