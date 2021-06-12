Populous Price Hits $1.77 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Populous has a total market cap of $94.07 million and $4.14 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Populous has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00797357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.34 or 0.08277341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00086811 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

